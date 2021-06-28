UrduPoint.com
China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 0.8 basis points to 1.558 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 6.2 basis points to 2.258 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.

405 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.904 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

