BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 24.3 basis points to 1.908 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 1.2 basis points to 2.046 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.

378 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.898 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.