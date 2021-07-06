UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

BEIJING, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 24.3 basis points to 1.908 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 1.2 basis points to 2.046 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.

378 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 2.898 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Freight train derailed near Jamshoro Kotri Station

11 minutes ago

Asad Umar says $1b investment is expected in Gwada ..

34 minutes ago

Torkham border crossing with Afghanistan closed du ..

55 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi updates home quarantine guidelines

1 hour ago

Shafqat Mahmood advises students stop spending tim ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 claims 25 more lives during last 24 hours ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.