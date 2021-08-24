UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:40 AM

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11.9 basis points to 2.262 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 6.4 basis points to 2.224 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.

3 basis points to 2.303 percent, and the one-year rate stayed the same at 2.7 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

