UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 02:30 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 23.2 basis points to 2.178 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 6.1 basis points to 2.17 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.

353 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.757 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38 ..

'Chocolaty hero' Waheed Murad remembered on his 38th death anniversary

27 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 33,996 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

30 minutes ago
 PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

PFA recovers sub-standard dry milk

30 minutes ago
 Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Compan ..

Bouhabib Discussed Participation of Russian Companies in Lebanon's Electricity P ..

30 minutes ago
 European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2 ..

European stock markets drop at open on 23rd Nov, 2021

30 minutes ago
 Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossi ..

Warsaw Decides Not to Close Kuznica Railway Crossing on Border With Belarus

44 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.