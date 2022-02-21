UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 8.5 basis points to 2.195 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.2 basis points to 2.14 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.8 basis points to 2.

315 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.7 basis points to 2.579 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

