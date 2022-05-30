UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2022 | 01:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.4 basis points to 1.405 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate gained 3.7 basis points to 1.814 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.2 basis points to 1.

856 percent, and the one-year rate edged down 0.4 basis points to 2.319 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

