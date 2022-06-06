UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increase Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increase Monday

BEIJING, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.2 basis points to 1.454 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 2.7 basis points to 1.701 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.3 basis points to 1.

873 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.9 basis points to 2.332 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

