BEIJING, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.2 basis points to 1.454 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate rose 2.7 basis points to 1.701 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.3 basis points to 1.

873 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.9 basis points to 2.332 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.