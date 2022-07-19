BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.4 basis points to 1.242 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate fell 1.7 basis points to 1.629 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.2 basis points to 1.

770 percent, and the one-year rate went down 1.2 basis points to 2.310 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.