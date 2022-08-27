UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 10.5 basis points to 1.258 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate rose 23 basis points to 1.745 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.5 basis points to 1.

495 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.6 basis points to 1.969 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

