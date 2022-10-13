BEIJING, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 2.7 basis points to 1.182 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 2.7 basis points to 1.638 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.1 basis points to 1.

619 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 2.003 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.