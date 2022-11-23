(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 16.8 basis points to 1.039 percent Wednesday.

The seven-day rate rose 0.8 basis points to 1.673 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.2 basis points to 1.

949 percent, and the one-year rate rose 0.6 basis points to 2.482 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded