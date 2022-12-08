BEIJING, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 5.7 basis points to 1.064 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.7 basis points to 1.71 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.5 basis points to 1.

967 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1.2 basis points to 2.488 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.