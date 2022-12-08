UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Thursday

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 11:30 AM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Thursday

BEIJING, Dec. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 5.7 basis points to 1.064 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate rose 4.7 basis points to 1.71 percent, the one-month rate went up 1.5 basis points to 1.

967 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1.2 basis points to 2.488 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th December 2022

2 hours ago
 US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambas ..

US Senate Panel Approves Biden's Nominee for Ambassador to Russia - Spokesman

10 hours ago
 Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's perf ..

Senior Minister briefs YouTubers about govt's performance

10 hours ago
 NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

NA Speaker attends funeral of Abdul Quddus

10 hours ago
 Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emerg ..

Peru's Castillo dissolves Congress, to name 'emergency' govt

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.