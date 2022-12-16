(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, edged up 0.1 basis points to 1.224 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate rose 12.6 basis points to 1.752 percent, the one-month rate went up 4.8 basis points to 2.

171 percent, and the one-year rate rose 1.8 basis points to 2.587 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.