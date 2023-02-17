UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Friday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2023 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) --:The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 11 basis points to 2.115 percent Friday.

The seven-day rate rose 10.3 basis points to 2.198 percent, the one-month rate went up 0.8 basis points to 2.

222 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.9 basis points to 2.635 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

