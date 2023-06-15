(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) ::The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 3.8 basis points to 1.289 percent Thursday.

The seven-day rate edged up 0.4 basis points to 1.83 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.7 basis points to 2.

024 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.7 basis points to 2.397 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.