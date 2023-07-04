Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate increases Tuesday

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 13.2 basis points to 1.188 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 3.7 basis points to 1.758 percent, the one-month rate edged down 0.

4 basis points to 2.094 percent, and the one-year rate stayed flat at 2.377 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

