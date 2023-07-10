Open Menu

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Increases Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 11:50 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, increased 5 basis points to 1.154 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate dropped 5.3 basis points to 1.726 percent, the one-month rate went down 0.6 basis points to 2.

078 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.8 basis points to 2.352 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

