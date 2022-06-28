UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Remains Flat Tuesday

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2022 | 12:50 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, was flat at 1.438 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate dropped 1.2 basis points to 1.98 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis points to 1.

895 percent, and the one-year rate edged up 0.3 basis points to 2.363 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

