BEIJING, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, rose 1.5 basis points to 1.309 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate gained 11.5 basis points to 1.814 percent, the one-month rate went down 2 basis points to 2.

089 percent, and the one-year rate fell 1.2 basis points to 2.45 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.