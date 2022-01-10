(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 3.9 basis points to 1.878 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate went down 1 basis point to 2.093 percent, the one-month rate fell 0.1 basis point to 2.

429 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.3 basis points to 2.726 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.