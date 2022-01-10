UrduPoint.com

China's Overnight Shibor Interbank Rate Up Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China's overnight Shibor interbank rate up Monday

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 3.9 basis points to 1.878 percent Monday.

The seven-day rate went down 1 basis point to 2.093 percent, the one-month rate fell 0.1 basis point to 2.

429 percent, and the one-year rate dropped 0.3 basis points to 2.726 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.

Related Topics

China Shanghai Price Market All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speec ..

PM Khan questions Modi’s silence over hate speeches against Muslims

3 minutes ago
 Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored ..

Australia to Acquire $2.58Bln Worth of US Armored Vehicles - Defense Minister

5 minutes ago
 One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision ..

One dead, another injured in a car-truck collision

5 minutes ago
 China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russ ..

China's Green Transition Not Going Smoothly - Russian Trade Representative

11 minutes ago
 Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted ..

Local body elections in Islamabad to be conducted through EVM: Shibli Faraz

11 minutes ago
 India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 179,723 new COVID-19 cases

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.