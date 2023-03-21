BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:The overnight Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate (Shibor), which measures the borrowing cost of China's interbank market, gained 18.6 basis points to 2.459 percent Tuesday.

The seven-day rate rose 3.5 basis points to 2.198 percent, the one-month rate edged up 0.1 basis point to 2.

398 percent, and the one-year rate declined 2.4 basis points to 2.699 percent.

Shibor is a simple, no-guarantee, wholesale interest rate calculated by arithmetically averaging all the interbank RMB lending rates offered by the price quotation group of 18 commercial banks with a high credit rating, with the four highest and four lowest quotations excluded.