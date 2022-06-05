BEIJING, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) --:China's Palace Museum, also known as the Forbidden City, will reopen to the public on June 7.

Entry into the museum will be capped at 75 percent of the maximum capacity, and visitors are required to present negative nucleic acid test results within 72 hours and undergo body temperature and health code checks, according to an official statement.

The museum was temporarily closed starting May 12 due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Beijing.