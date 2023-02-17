CHENGDU, Feb. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) --:China's pioneer in ecological and biological research of giant pandas, Professor Hu Jinchu, also known affectionately as the "panda papa," died of illness at 94 on Thursday night.

The revered zoologist passed away at a hospital in Nanchong City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, according to China West Normal University.

Hu is internationally recognized as the founder of the ecological and biological research of giant pandas and is hailed as the "first man to study giant pandas in China."