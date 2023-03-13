UrduPoint.com

China's Paper Export Volume Surges 40 Pct In 2022

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:China's export volume of pulp, paper and paper products surged 40 percent year on year to 13.1 million tonnes in 2022, official data showed.

The export value of these products reached 32.05 billion U.S. Dollars, up 32.

4 percent year on year, according to data from the National Development and Reform Commission.

In December alone, China's export value of these products rose 11.2 percent year on year to 2.71 billion U.S. dollars.

China reported steady growth in newsprint production last year, with output up 1 percent from a year ago to reach 904,000 tonnes, data revealed.

