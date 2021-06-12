(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :China's paper-making industry reported expanding revenue and profits in the first four months of the year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The sector saw 464.43 billion Yuan (about 72.61 billion U.S. Dollars) in revenue from January to April, up 30.

6 percent from the same period in the previous year.

Meanwhile, the profits of China's paper-making industry surged 91.5 percent year on year to 33.61 billion yuan.

MIIT data also showed that paper output gained 22.5 percent year on year to reach 43.92 million tonnes in the January-April period.

In April alone, paper output stood at 11.36 million tonnes, up 6.2 percent year on year