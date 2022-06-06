UrduPoint.com

China's Paper-making Industry Logs Steady Output Growth

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 02:40 PM

China's paper-making industry logs steady output growth

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :China's paper-making industry reported steady output growth in the first four months of the year, official data shows.

The country's machine-made paper and paperboard output totaled 44.

31 million tonnes from January to April, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The reading was up 0.3 percent from the same period in the previous year, said the ministry.

During the period, operating revenue of major paper-making firms expanded by 2.3 percent year on year to 477.01 billion Yuan (about 71.09 billion U.S. Dollars), the data showed.

Related Topics

Technology Same Reading January April From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

43 minutes ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

53 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

56 minutes ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

2 hours ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi g ..

Imran Khan urged OIC to take action against Modi govt

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.