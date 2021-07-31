(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :-- China's paper-making industry reported growth in revenue and profits in the first half of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The industry's revenue totaled 714.2 billion Yuan (about 110.6 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the January-June period, up 24.7 percent year on year, the ministry said.

During the period, the profits of the paper-making industry reached 48.43 billion yuan, a 77.2-percent surge from one year earlier.

The ministry's data also showed that the paper output increased 16 percent year on year to 67.42 million tonnes in the first six months.