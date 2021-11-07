UrduPoint.com

China's Paper-making Industry Reports Higher Revenue, Profits

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:China's paper-making industry reported growth in revenue and profits in the first three quarters of this year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The industry's revenue totaled 1.08 trillion Yuan (about 168.8 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the January-September period, up 18 percent year on year, the ministry said.

During the period, the profits of the paper-making industry reached 64.84 billion yuan, a 34.4-percent surge from one year earlier.

The ministry's data also showed that the paper output increased 10.4 percent year on year to 101.16 million tonnes in the first nine months.

