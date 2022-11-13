BEIJING, Nov. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) --:China's papermaking industry reported higher revenue in the first three quarters of the year, official data showed.

The industry's revenue stood at 1.11 trillion Yuan (about 154 billion U.S.

Dollars) in the January-September period, up 1.9 percent from a year ago, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

During this period, the output of machine-made paper and paperboard totaled 101.55 million tonnes, down 1.2 percent year on year, the data showed.