UrduPoint.com

China's Passenger Car Sales Down In May

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 05:10 PM

China's passenger car sales down in May

BEIJING, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Retail sales of passenger cars in China declined 17 percent in May from the same period a year ago, narrowing by 17 percentage points from the previous month, an industry association said Wednesday.

Over 1.35 million passenger vehicles were sold in May, up 30 percent month on month, according to a preliminary calculation by the China Passenger Car Association.

China's auto market is gearing up for recovery as the COVID-19 impacts wear thin and the policy incentives take effect, the car association said.

In the latest move, China has decided to slash the purchase tax by half for passenger cars under 300,000 Yuan (about 45,022 U.S. Dollars) with engine displacements within 2 liters purchased between June 1 and Dec. 31 this year.

The tax, which usually stands at 10 percent of a vehicle's sticker price, has now been cut to 5 percent.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Vehicle Car Same Price May June Market From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to giv ..

Taxes of agriculture sector will be reduced to give relief to farmers

2 hours ago
 Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

Four people killed in firing near Kala Shah Kaku

2 hours ago
 Dua wants to returns home: Mother

Dua wants to returns home: Mother

3 hours ago
 PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-ori ..

PM stresses upon Charter of Economy for export-oriented growth

4 hours ago
 Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love ..

Fatima Sana Sheikh talks about role in Modern Love Mumbai

4 hours ago
 Fault in Submarine Cables

Fault in Submarine Cables

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.