BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :China handled a total of 780 million passenger trips via commercial transport last month, a surge of 141.1 percent year on year, said the Ministry of Transport on Tuesday.

Among all types of commercial transport, road trips increased 49.7 percent to 380 million, while the number of waterway trips soared 403.7 percent to 21.76 million, data from the ministry showed.

A total of 8.

24 billion passenger trips were made in urban areas in April, an expansion of 47.9 percent year on year. Ferries recorded the largest increase, followed by urban rail transit transport.

The ministry's data also showed that cargo volume, as well as cargo throughput at ports, maintained double-digit growth during the period.

Fixed-asset investment in transport reached 315 billion Yuan (about 44.48 billion U.S. Dollars) last month, up 13.6 percent year on year, according to the ministry.