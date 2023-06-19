UrduPoint.com

China's Passenger Vehicle Sales Up 26.4 Pct In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 11:20 AM

China's passenger vehicle sales up 26.4 pct in May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :-- China's passenger vehicle sales stood at 2.05 million units in May, surging 26.4 percent year on year, industry data showed on Monday.

Specifically, sales of sports utility vehicles, multi-purpose vehicles and crossover utility vehicles in May all witnessed expansion from the same period last year, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

During the period, China's output of passenger cars totaled 2.01 million units, up 18.2 percent year on year.

The association attributed the sales jump last month to car purchase promotional activities during the May Day holiday and gradually stabilized prices at end-market, which stimulated consumption vitality.

Related Topics

Sports China Vehicles Vehicle Car Same May All From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for vi ..

Pakistan observes 'Day of Mourning’ today for victims of Greek shipwreck

13 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign col ..

General Authority of Civil Aviation, ICAO sign collaboration agreement

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting c ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss promoting cooperation

11 hours ago
 SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

SCCI highlights half-yearly achievements, plans

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.