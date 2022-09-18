UrduPoint.com

China's PC Sales Surge 10.2 Pct In August

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2022 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :China's personal computer (PC) sales to individual consumers surged in August, boosted by rising demand, an industrial report showed.

China's PC sales to individual consumers reached 2.69 million units in August, up 10.

2 percent year on year, according to the report released by global market research firm International Data Corporation.

Laptop sales were especially robust in the back-to-school shopping season, jumping 18.4 percent from a year ago.

However, PC sales for commercial use went down 4.1 percent year on year to 4.97 million units.

