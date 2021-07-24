UrduPoint.com
China's Photovoltaic Industry Registers Fast Expansion In H1

Sat 24th July 2021

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) --:China's photovoltaic industry posted fast expansion in the first half of this year as the country strives to peak carbon dioxide emissions and achieve carbon neutrality, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

China has produced 238,000 tonnes of polysilicon in the January-June period, up 16.1 percent year on year, data from the ministry showed.

In June alone, the country has produced 42,000 tonnes of polysilicon.

In the first six months, total silicon wafer production in the country reached 105 GW, up 40 percent year on year, the data showed.

Last month, China announced that it would end the subsidies for new centralized photovoltaic stations, distributed photovoltaic projects and onshore wind power projects from the central government budget in 2021 and achieve grid parity.

