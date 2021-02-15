BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China's plastics industry posted rising profits last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Manufacturers of plastic products raked in total profits of 121.52 billion Yuan (about 18.87 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, climbing 18.

4 percent year on year, said the MIIT.

The sector's total operating revenue fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.89 trillion yuan.

MIIT data also shows that the output of the country's plastics industry amounted to 76.03 million tonnes last year, down 6.5 percent year on year.

In December alone, the sector's output rose 0.3 percent year on year to 7.75 million tonnes.