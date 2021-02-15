UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Plastics Industry Logs Higher Profits In 2020

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

China's plastics industry logs higher profits in 2020

BEIJING, Feb. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :China's plastics industry posted rising profits last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

Manufacturers of plastic products raked in total profits of 121.52 billion Yuan (about 18.87 billion U.S. Dollars) last year, climbing 18.

4 percent year on year, said the MIIT.

The sector's total operating revenue fell 1.4 percent from a year earlier to 1.89 trillion yuan.

MIIT data also shows that the output of the country's plastics industry amounted to 76.03 million tonnes last year, down 6.5 percent year on year.

In December alone, the sector's output rose 0.3 percent year on year to 7.75 million tonnes.

Related Topics

Technology December From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre hosts ‘Arabic L ..

10 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives President of Ukraine

11 minutes ago

Secretary Livestock & Fisheries Sindh Mr Aijaz Ahm ..

20 minutes ago

Naval Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Meet ..

26 minutes ago

International Maritime Conference (Imc) Held In Ta ..

30 minutes ago

Thousands take part in first day of Dubai Week in ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.