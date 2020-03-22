BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :China's plate glass industry registered stable development last year amid efforts of deepening the supply-side structural reform, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

In 2019, the output of plate glass totaled 930 million weight cases, up 6.6 percent year on year, the ministry said in an online statement.

In breakdown, tempered glass and insulating glass reported output growth of 4.4 percent and 7.6 percent respectively on a year-on-year basis.

The average factory prices of plate glass stood at 75.

5 Yuan (about 10.78 U.S. dollars) per weight case during the period, a 0.2-percent increase from a year ago, MIIT data showed.

Despite the downward pressure, the sector's operating revenue extended to 84.3 billion yuan, up 9.8 percent year on year.

However, the plate glass industry reported decline in realized profits and sales margin compared with the previous year, according to the ministry.

The export value of plate glass in 2019 reached 1.51 billion U.S. Dollars, down 3 percent year on year, while the import value rose 5.5 percent to 3.51 billion U.S. dollars, MIIT data showed.