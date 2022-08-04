BEIJING, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :China's ports posted smooth operation in July with steady throughput growths, industrial data showed Thursday.

The total throughput of ports monitored by the China Ports & Harbours Association rose 8.

4 percent year on year in July, with that for foreign trade climbing 6.3 percent.

In July, the container throughput of eight coastal container hub ports increased by 12.7 percent over one year ago.

The Shanghai port and the Ningbo-Zhoushan port, two of the country's largest ports, saw their container throughput up 16.8 percent and 25 percent year on year in July respectively.