UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Postal Industry Expands 21.3 Pct In First Three Quarters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:20 PM

China's postal industry expands 21.3 pct in first three quarters

BEIJING, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :China's postal industry saw a 21.3-percent rise in business revenue year on year to reach 688.27 billion Yuan (about 97.79 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first three quarters, data from the State Post Bureau showed.

The express delivery sector, the backbone of the postal service, has seen growing expansion, as express delivery firms made 43.91 billion deliveries during the period, up 26.4 percent year on year.

Business revenue of these courier firms jumped 24.

1 percent year on year to come in at 527.1 billion yuan over the same period.

In the first three quarters, the average price per unit of express delivery further dropped by 0.2 yuan compared with the first half of the year, and service quality continued to improve, said the bureau.

China plans to extend the courier network and improve computer systems, services and international connections by 2020 when the target annual revenue of the courier sector will hit 800 billion yuan.

Related Topics

Business Same Price 2020 Post From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

7 minutes ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

4 minutes ago

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during Octobe ..

4 minutes ago

Arrangements for Sikh Yatrees reviewed in Narowal

4 minutes ago

155 countries and region, 26 international organiz ..

4 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,8 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.