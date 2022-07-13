BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) APP):China's postal industry reported stable growth in business revenue in the first half (H1) of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed on Wednesday.

During the period, revenue of the postal sector totaled 654.31 billion Yuan (about 97.25 billion U.S. Dollars), up 6.5 percent, year on year.

In June alone, the sector raked in 122.53 billion yuan in business revenue, a year-on-year growth of 9.3 percent.

China's express delivery companies handled 51.22 billion parcels in the first six months, surging 3.

7 percent from a year earlier. Their business revenue amounted to 498.22 billion yuan during the period, an increase of 2.9 percent year on year.

The express industry accelerated its recovery in June, with its business revenue up 6.6 percent from a year ago to stand at 97.67 billion yuan.

The China express delivery development index, tracking overall express business activities and trends, came in at 289.4 last month, up 7.5 percent month on month, according to the State Post Bureau.