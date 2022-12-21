UrduPoint.com

China's Postal Industry Sees Stable Growth In Jan-Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 04:00 PM

China's postal industry sees stable growth in Jan-Nov

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :China's postal industry reported stable growth in business revenue in the first 11 months of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed on Wednesday.

From January to November, the revenue of China's postal sector expanded 5.

6 percent year on year to stand at roughly 1.23 trillion Yuan (about 176.6 billion U.S. Dollars), the data showed.

China's express delivery service companies handled 100.21 billion parcels in the first 11 months, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier. Their business revenue amounted to 956.98 billion yuan during the period, up 1.6 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Business China January November Post From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

3 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

4 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

4 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

4 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.