BEIJING, Dec. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :China's postal industry reported stable growth in business revenue in the first 11 months of this year, data from the State Post Bureau showed on Wednesday.

From January to November, the revenue of China's postal sector expanded 5.

6 percent year on year to stand at roughly 1.23 trillion Yuan (about 176.6 billion U.S. Dollars), the data showed.

China's express delivery service companies handled 100.21 billion parcels in the first 11 months, up 2.2 percent from a year earlier. Their business revenue amounted to 956.98 billion yuan during the period, up 1.6 percent year on year.