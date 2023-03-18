UrduPoint.com

China's Postal Sector Logs Robust Growth In February

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 01:30 PM

China's postal sector logs robust growth in February

Beijing,mARCH 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :China's postal industry registered a robust expansion in both business revenue and parcel volume in February, official data showed on Saturday.

The sector raked in 114.24 billion Yuan (about 16.54 billion U.S.

Dollars) in business revenue last month, surging 27.4 percent year on year, according to the State Post Bureau.

China's express delivery service companies handled 9.18 billion parcels in February, a rapid year-on-year increase of 32.8 percent. Their business revenue jumped 29.3 percent from a year ago to 84.97 billion yuan.

