BEIJING, Feb. 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :China's postal industry registered stellar growth in revenue and business volume last month, the latest official data showed.

In January, the business revenue of the sector totaled 116.92 billion Yuan (about 18.16 billion U.S. Dollars), up 56.

4 percent year on year, according to statistics released by the State Post Bureau.

Business volume expanded 71.3 percent from the same period last year to 119.28 billion yuan.

In January, China's express delivery firms handled 8.49 billion parcels, up 124.7 percent from one year earlier, with their business revenues surging 73.3 percent year on year to 86.76 billion yuan.