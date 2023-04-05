Close
China's Power Battery Output, Installed Capacity Soar In February

Muhammad Irfan Published April 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM

China's power battery output, installed capacity soar in February

BEIJING, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :China's output and installed capacity of power batteries saw rapid expansion in February amid the sound development of the country's new-energy vehicle market, industry data shows.

During this period, the country's power battery output stood at 41.5 gigawatt hours, up 30.5 percent year on year and jumping 47.1 percent month on month, according to the China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance.

The installed capacity of power batteries totaled 21.9 gigawatt hours in the same period, surging 60.4 percent year on year and up 36 percent from January, said the alliance.

In the first two months of the year, China's power battery production rose 13.3 percent from the same period of 2022, while the installed capacity of the batteries climbed 27.5 percent.

China sold about 439,000 new-energy passenger cars in February, soaring 61 percent year on year, earlier data revealed.

