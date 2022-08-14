BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :China's output of power batteries surged 175.6 percent year on year to 253.7 GWh in the first seven months of the year, according to industry data.

In the January-July period, 153.8 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries were produced, up 227.

1 percent from a year ago, data from China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

The output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 99.5 GWh, up 121.9 percent year on year, the data showed.

A total of 134.3 GWh of batteries were installed in electric vehicles in China during the period, up 110.6 percent year on year.

In July alone, the output of power batteries was 47.2 GWh, up 172.2 percent from last year.