UrduPoint.com

China's Power Battery Output Surges 176 Pct In First 7 Months

Umer Jamshaid Published August 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

China's power battery output surges 176 pct in first 7 months

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :China's output of power batteries surged 175.6 percent year on year to 253.7 GWh in the first seven months of the year, according to industry data.

In the January-July period, 153.8 GWh of lithium iron phosphate batteries were produced, up 227.

1 percent from a year ago, data from China Automotive Battery Innovation Alliance showed.

The output of ternary lithium batteries stood at 99.5 GWh, up 121.9 percent year on year, the data showed.

A total of 134.3 GWh of batteries were installed in electric vehicles in China during the period, up 110.6 percent year on year.

In July alone, the output of power batteries was 47.2 GWh, up 172.2 percent from last year.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Alliance July From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Pakistanis are known for their passion, character ..

Pakistanis are known for their passion, character and hard work and the best man ..

13 hours ago
 AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

AJK President inaugurates KPL season II

13 hours ago
 Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first ..

Mayor Eric Adams raises Pakistan's flag for first time in New York to mark count ..

13 hours ago
 National Assembly completes four parliamentary yea ..

National Assembly completes four parliamentary years

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.