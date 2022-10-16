UrduPoint.com

China's Power Battery Output Surges Over 101 Pct In September

Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 12:00 PM

China's power battery output surges over 101 pct in September

BEIJING, Oct. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :China's installed capacity of power batteries registered rapid growth in September amid a boom in the country's new energy vehicle (NEV) market, industry data showed.

Last month, the installed capacity of power batteries for NEVs rose by 101.6 percent year on year to 31.

6 gigawatt-hours (GWh), according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

Specifically, about 20.4 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries were installed in NEVs, up 113.8 percent from a year earlier, accounting for 64.5 percent of the monthly total.

China's NEV market continued to maintain growth momentum in September, with the sales of NEV soaring 93.9 percent from a year earlier to 708,000 units, data from the automobile association showed.

Related Topics

China Vehicle September Market From Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

11 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

11 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.