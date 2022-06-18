(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :China's power generation rose 0.5 percent year on year to reach 3.2 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

In May alone, power generation fell 3.

3 percent year on year to reach 641 billion kilowatt-hours, narrowing by 1 percentage point from April.

In breakdown, thermal power generation dropped 10.9 percent year on year, and hydropower output rose 26.7 percent from a year ago in May, NBS data showed.

Nuclear power and solar power generation increased 1.3 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, and wind power output decreased 0.7 percent.