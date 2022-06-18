UrduPoint.com

China's Power Generation Edges Up In First 5 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM

China's power generation edges up in first 5 months

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :China's power generation rose 0.5 percent year on year to reach 3.2 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

In May alone, power generation fell 3.

3 percent year on year to reach 641 billion kilowatt-hours, narrowing by 1 percentage point from April.

In breakdown, thermal power generation dropped 10.9 percent year on year, and hydropower output rose 26.7 percent from a year ago in May, NBS data showed.

Nuclear power and solar power generation increased 1.3 percent and 8.3 percent, respectively, and wind power output decreased 0.7 percent.

Related Topics

April May From Billion

Recent Stories

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s ..

Court accepts petition to induct Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

6 minutes ago
 Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum price ..

Saboor Aly reacts to sky-rocketing petroleum prices.

15 minutes ago
 Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, sev ..

Blast on Sikh temple in Kabul leaves two dead, seven others injured

29 minutes ago
 KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest f ..

KP CM Mahmood Khan states that starting a forest fire should become a non-bailab ..

1 hour ago
 PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: ..

PTI govt fulfilled 32 out of 34 FATF requirements: Hammad

1 hour ago
 Punjab to follow Sindh to address power crisis

Punjab to follow Sindh to address power crisis

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.