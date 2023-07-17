Open Menu

China's Power Generation Up 3.8 Pct In H1

Muhammad Irfan Published July 17, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :-- China's power generation climbed 3.8 percent year on year in the first half of this year, official data showed on Monday.

The country's total power generation reached nearly 4.17 trillion kilowatt-hours during the January-June period, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

A breakdown of the data showed growth in the output of thermal power, nuclear power, wind power and solar power, up 7.5 percent, 6.5 percent, 16 percent and 7.4 percent year on year, respectively, during the period, the NBS data showed.

However, the country's hydropower output fell 22.9 percent from a year earlier in the first six months of the year.

In June alone, the country's power output expanded 2.8 percent from one year ago, according to the NBS.

