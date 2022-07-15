BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) APP):China's power generation rose 0.7 percent year on year to reach 3.96 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first six months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

In June alone, power generation increased by 1.

5 percent year on year to reach 709 billion kilowatt-hours, reversing the 3.3-percent decline in May.

Specifically, thermal power generation decreased by 6 percent year on year, and hydropower output rose 29 percent from a year ago, NBS data showed.

Wind power and solar power generation increased 16.7 percent and 9.9 percent, respectively, and nuclear power output was 9 percent lower.