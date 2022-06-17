UrduPoint.com

China's Power Use 2.5 Pct In Jan.-May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China's power use 2.5 pct in Jan.-May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, recorded stable growth in the first five months, official data has shown.

Total power use went up 2.5 percent year on year in the January-May period to 3.35 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumed by the Primary industry increased by 9.

8 percent year on year, while that used by the secondary and tertiary industries rose by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Residents' power consumption saw a year-on-year increase of 8.1 percent.

In May alone, the power consumption stood at 671.6 billion kWh, down slightly by 1.3 percent from a year ago. While the electricity used in the primary sector gained 6.3 percent, that of secondary and tertiary sectors was down 0.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.

Related Topics

Electricity May From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

1 minute ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

60 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago
 ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left beh ..

ECP schedules by-poll for Karachi NA seat left behind by Aamir Liaquat

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.