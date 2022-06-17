(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, recorded stable growth in the first five months, official data has shown.

Total power use went up 2.5 percent year on year in the January-May period to 3.35 trillion kilowatt-hours (kWh), according to the National Energy Administration.

Power consumed by the Primary industry increased by 9.

8 percent year on year, while that used by the secondary and tertiary industries rose by 1.4 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively. Residents' power consumption saw a year-on-year increase of 8.1 percent.

In May alone, the power consumption stood at 671.6 billion kWh, down slightly by 1.3 percent from a year ago. While the electricity used in the primary sector gained 6.3 percent, that of secondary and tertiary sectors was down 0.5 percent and 4.4 percent, respectively.