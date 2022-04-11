UrduPoint.com

China's PPI Up 8.3 Pct In March

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2022 | 12:01 PM

China's PPI up 8.3 pct in March

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 8.3 percent year on year in March, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed Monday.

The figure moderated from the 8.8 percent year-on-year increase registered in February this year.

On a monthly basis, China's PPI gained 1.1 percent in March, compared with the 0.5 percent increase in February.

Factors including price hikes of bulk commodities in the international market led to the monthly PPI increase in March, according to senior NBS statistician Dong Lijuan.

Monday's data also showed that China's consumer price index, a main gauge of inflation, rose 1.5 percent year on year in March.

Related Topics

China Price February March Market From

Recent Stories

Oath Taking Ceremony & Alumni Reunion of Vet Cresc ..

Oath Taking Ceremony & Alumni Reunion of Vet Crescent Society held at UVAS

1 minute ago
 All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kair ..

All parties agreed on political reforms, says Kaira

2 hours ago
 Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

Countrywide protests over ouster of Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 NA to elect new Prime Minister today

NA to elect new Prime Minister today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th April 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.